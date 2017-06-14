Democratic Party joins calls for Gozo catacombs site to be preserved
The Democratic Party has urged the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to stop development in Għar Għerduf, Kerċem, Gozo, which is threatening the existence of the only Roman catacombs in Gozo.
It called on the authority to issue an emergency conservation order to halt the development.
READ; ‘Days of Gozo’s early Christian Catacombs are numbered’
The party also backed Wirt Għawdex, which has raised concerns about the development.
"The Democratic Party questions the granting of the permit since concerns on Għar Għerduf had already been made earlier. The Superintendence had already suggested that the area should be expropriated.So why was the permit issued? Why was this specific permit granted and two others refused? Why is the Planning Authority turning a blind eye on our historical heritage when they knew that Għar Għerduf is a Grade A scheduled site of archaeological and historic importance?" the party asked.
