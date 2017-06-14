Cabinet holds first meeting, cabinet table not big enough

The Cabinet held its first meeting at the Auberge de Castille yesterday, around a Cabinet table that was not quite large enough, as the picture below shows.

Parliamentary secretaries joined ministers for the meeting.

The Cabinet, including the parliamentary secretaries, is the biggest ever. Compared to Dr Muscat’s first Cabinet in March 2013, the second-term executive has the same number of ministers, 15, including the Prime Minister, but two more parliamentary secretaries than in 2013, reaching a total of 10.

Among those also present yesterday were Louis Grech, formerly Deputy Prime Minister and now government consultant and Labour MP Robert Abela, legal adviser to the prime minister.