AD wants Michael Briguglio to resign from Sliema council
To stay on as independent councillor
Updated 2.10pm with Briguglio statement
Alternattiva Demokratika has accepted the resignation of its former leader Michael Briguglio, but has also asked him to step down as a member of Sliema local council.
Dr Briguglio in the recent electoral campaign backed Forza Nazzjonali and criticised his former party for not having joined the coalition.
Dr Briguglio started his political activism in 1994 with Moviment Graffitti, and has remained active in various environmental, social and civil rights campaigns and organisations.
He first contested the elections with AD, unsuccessfully, in 2003 but was elected to the Sliema council, retaining his seat in 2006, 2012 and 2013.
Briguglio to stay on as independent candidate
In a terse Facebook post, Dr Briguglio confirmed that he would "keep representing my Sliema local council constituents who have been electing me since 2003, and that I will responsibly work in the interest of all Sliema residents".
