Advert
Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 14:13

8,700 have signed up to become organ donors

Latest group formed of 400 bank workers

More than 400 HSBC employees and their families have signed up to become organ donors, bringing the total of donors signed up in the first six months of the year to 8,700 people.

Health Minister Chris Fearne was presented with the 406 registrations earlier today, after an initiative by the bank succeeded in getting employees and their relatives onboard.

“There are nearly 90 patients who need organs but to have transplants we need donors. Our target for the year was to have 10,000 people sign up and there already some 8,700 and we’re only half-way through the year,” Mr Fearne said. 

“I appeal to companies and institutions to encourage employees, their families and their clients to sign up just as HSBC have done,” Mr Fearne said.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. David Thake, Ivan Bartolo out as PN...

  2. Watch: Were FIAU reports written to be...

  3. Watch: PN candidate Ivan Bartolo insists...

  4. PN leader reiterates decision to resign

  5. Nationalist candidate wakes up to...

  6. Egrant whistleblower's husband testifies...

  7. Vandals destroy olive grove in Mellieħa

  8. David Thake calls for fair casual...

  9. Development permits double in five days...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed