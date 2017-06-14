8,700 have signed up to become organ donors

More than 400 HSBC employees and their families have signed up to become organ donors, bringing the total of donors signed up in the first six months of the year to 8,700 people.

Health Minister Chris Fearne was presented with the 406 registrations earlier today, after an initiative by the bank succeeded in getting employees and their relatives onboard.

“There are nearly 90 patients who need organs but to have transplants we need donors. Our target for the year was to have 10,000 people sign up and there already some 8,700 and we’re only half-way through the year,” Mr Fearne said.

“I appeal to companies and institutions to encourage employees, their families and their clients to sign up just as HSBC have done,” Mr Fearne said.