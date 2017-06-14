Best-dressed man
The photo published alongside my letter entitled “Best-dressed man” (June 10) was not the photo I referred to in my original e-mail to the Times of Malta.
The photo I had in mind appeared on page 4 of the Labour Party Victory supplement on June 6. It showed a close-up view of our Prime Minister.
He is dressed in a smart suit and appears radiant after his general election victory.
