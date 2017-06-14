Souza scores Brazil’s fastest-ever goal in rout

Diego Souza... lightning strike.

Diego Souza scored Brazil’s fastest ever goal after just 11 seconds as they thrashed Australia 4-0 in their friendly at the MCG yesterday.

The 31-year-old was gifted his first international goal after Australia gave the ball away straight from their own kick-off.

Souza also scored with the last touch of the game as Brazil bounced back from Friday’s 1-0 defeat to arch rivals Argentina.

He said: “I’m very happy because it’s the result of a job well done. It’s a dream to be here in the national team and it’s a pleasure to be together with these guys.

“I just have to be thankful for making two goals and being able to help the team win.

“We have a very high quality group that makes the ball arrive more easily so that we can finish well.

“Today was like this, I had the happiness of hitting the net twice and now I have to continue the work.”

Bailey Wright was the fall guy when his stray pass was intercepted by Giuliano.

The midfielder strode forward before slipping the ball into the path of Souza, who hit an angled drive which Australia keeper Mitch Langerak got a hand to but could not keep out.

It meant Souza, only in the starting line-up following an injury to Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, registered his first goal for his country on his sixth appearance – almost eight years after he won his first cap.

Souza grabbed his second in stoppage time after Thiago Silva and substitute Taison had also found the net.

It was a chastening loss for Australia, who play world champions Germany at the Confederations Cup in Russia on Monday.

“You never like getting defeated and you don’t like a heavy defeat, particularly at home,” coach Ange Postecoglou told reporters.

“From our perspective it’s about preparing for that game in about a week’s time.

“We did need to get some game time in the players, that was important.”