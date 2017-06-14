Roma sign Moreno from PSV

Roma have strengthened their defence for next season by signing Mexico centre-half Hector Moreno from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on a four-year contract.

A two-time winner of the Eredivisie - with AZ Alkmaar and PSV - the 29-year-old brings a wealth of experience having also played for Espanyol for four seasons in between his spells in Holland.

Moreno, who has earned 79 international caps, will remain at the Stadio Olimpico until the end of the 2020-21 campaign and will compete with Kostas Manolas and Federico Fazio for a centre-back berth.

He told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to sign for Roma. This represents an important step up in my career.

“I hope I can show my individual qualities and contribute to the overall success of the team.”