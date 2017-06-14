Advert
Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 06:24

Roma sign Moreno from PSV

Roma have strengthened their defence for next season by signing Mexico centre-half Hector Moreno from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on a four-year contract.

A two-time winner of the Eredivisie - with AZ Alkmaar and PSV - the 29-year-old brings a wealth of experience having also played for Espanyol for four seasons in between his spells in Holland.

Moreno, who has earned 79 international caps, will remain at the Stadio Olimpico until the end of the 2020-21 campaign and will compete with Kostas Manolas and Federico Fazio for a centre-back berth.

He told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to sign for Roma. This represents an important step up in my career.

“I hope I can show my individual qualities and contribute to the overall success of the team.”

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. European game struggling to find the...

  2. Diego Costa dreams of Atletico Madrid return

  3. Ventura calls for patience ahead...

  4. Keepers Heaton, Butland given chance to...

  5. Argentina to test attacking options in...

  6. Coutinho hopes to mark birthday with win...

  7. Ramsey confident over Paneka against Serbia

  8. Football news

  9. Sporting briefs

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed