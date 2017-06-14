Nolito, Navas on Sevilla wishlist

Sevilla president Jose Castro says they are working hard to try and sign Manchester City striker Nolito and his former Etihad team-mate Jesus Navas.

Nolito joined City from Celta Vigo last summer for £13.8million but has struggled for first-team football under Pep Guardiola and recently admitted he wanted to leave the club in a bid to boost his hopes of winning a place in Spain’s World Cup squad.

Sevilla have emerged as a possible destination for the former Barcelona and Benfica forward, and Castro says they are hoping to strike a deal.

The Sevilla president is also keen to bring Navas back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with the 31-year-old having been released by City at the end of last season.

“We continue working on players like Navas and Nolito with the hope that both players will join us. We are exchanging information to try and reach an agreement,” he said on his club’s website.

Castro was speaking at yesterday’s presentation of new Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo, who has replaced fellow Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli at the Andalusian outfit.

Berizzo admits he is a big fan of the 30-year-old but says any possible move is out of his hands.

He said: “I like Nolito a lot because I know him. As to whether we sign him or not, it’s something that is in the air. The circumstances of if he arrives here or not is the work of my colleague.”