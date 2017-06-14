Griezmann extends Atletico deal by a year

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid’s France forward Antoine Griezmann has signed a year’s contract extension through to 2022, seemingly ending what was shaping up to be one of the sagas of the transfer window.

Griezmann, third in the 2016 Ballon d’Or behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, had been heavily linked to Europa League winners Manchester United in recent weeks. The 26-year-old last month told French television programme Quotidien that a move to United was “possible”, before stating there was a “six out of 10 chance” it would happen.

However, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said on Spanish radio yesterday that Griezmann had agreed an extended deal with a pay rise but the same €100 million release clause.

“I want to apologise if anyone misunderstood my words,” Griezmann said.

“I may have expressed myself poorly or people have got headlines where there were none but since I’ve been here I’ve given everything for my club, my team mates and this coaching staff and I’m really happy to be here for another season with everyone.”