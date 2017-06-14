Rise in passenger volume

The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport, Kosice Airport) last month increased by 7.5 per cent to 2.8 million travellers.

The accumulated passenger volume in the period January to May showed a rise of 9.1 per cent to 11.1 million.

Vienna Airport also developed very well, with the total number of passengers up 6.7 per cent from January to May 2017.

The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of May increased by six per cent compared to the prior-year month to 2,227,839 travellers. The number of local passengers was up by 4.9 per cent, and transfer passenger volume climbed by 9.3 per cent.

In May, the number of flight movements fell slightly by 0.6 per cent in a year-on-year comparison. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport showed a drop of 5.6 per cent from May 2016.

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Eastern Europe climbed 15.4 per cent in May 2017, which is mainly attributable to the additional flight connections to Russia. Passenger traffic to Western Europe rose by four per cent. The number of passengers travelling to the Far East increased by 4.5 per cent in May, in contrast to the 6.5 per cent drop in passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations.

The number of passengers headed towards North America was up six per cent and passenger traffic to Africa also developed positively, rising by 15.2 per cent.

Malta Airport reported a strong growth in passenger volume of 14.4 per cent in the month of May and Kosice Airport also showed a gratifying year-on-year rise of 8.7 per cent in the number of passengers it handled.