Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 00:01

Female entrepreneurs

She Started It, an award-winning documentary following the trailblazing stories of five women web entrepreneurs, was shown in Malta.

For the occasion, 70 like-minded individuals had the opportunity to enjoy the exclusive screening at St James Cavalier in Valletta on June 8. This screening was coordinated by the Malta Communications Authority and MITA, in collaboration with 100 Women in Finance, WeHubs Malta node, the Network of Young Women Leaders, Business and Professional Women (Malta), MissInTech, Women Directors in Malta, Foundation for Women Entrepreneurs and http://deborahwebster.net .

