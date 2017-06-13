Advert
Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 10:24

Shooting at Munich station probably not terrorist attack

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a local train station in Munich this morning, but the incident does not appear to be terrorism-related, local media reported.

"There is no danger to the public," said a spokeswoman for the police.

Bavarian radio reported: "According to police information it is probably not a terrorist attack".

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Powerful earthquake rattles Greece, Turkey

  2. Melania Trump and son move to the White...

  3. Iran sends planes of food to Qatar amid...

  4. Warning of credit downgrade for UK after...

  5. China Eastern flight lands safely in...

  6. Afghan soldier turns gun on US troops: 3...

  7. Trump's travel ban blocked yet again

  8. Macron's party set for huge French...

  9. 'I'll stay for as long as you want me,'...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed