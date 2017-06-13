Powerful earthquake rattles Greece, Turkey

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

At least one person is reported dead after a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the western coast of Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos. Officials say 10 people were injured.

The epicenter of the quake was about 52 miles northwest of Turkey's coastal city of Izmir…. but the quake was felt as far as away as Athens.

The earthquake was also recorded on the instruments of the Seismic Monitoring and Research Group of the University of Malta.

Lesbos suffered some of the worst damage.

The island was at the center of the migration crisis two years ago when hundreds of thousands of war refugees landed there hoping to eventually get into Europe.

Officials say about 10 people on the island were injured.

Small earthquakes are common in the region, but experts say anything higher than 5.5 is rare.