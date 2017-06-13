'Let us come together in a spirit of national unity' - UK's May

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The UK parliament returned today for the first time since last week's general election, with Prime Minister Theresa May saying "at least someone won a landslide" after John Bercow was re-elected unopposed as Speaker of the House of Commons.

"As we face difficult challenges ahead, let us come together in a spirit of national unity," said the Prime Minister.

The leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said he was looking forward to the Queen's Speech - when the chosen government traditionally spells out its policy plans - as soon as the "coalition of chaos" has been finalised.

He also offered to deliver "strong and stable leadership" if an agreement can't be made, both phrases coined by the Conservatives at Labour's expense during the election campaign.

Parliament will meet again tomorrow to receive royal approval for its choice of Speaker.



