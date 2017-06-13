Ian Borg talks roads and PA permits on Times Talk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Aged just 31, Ian Borg has been handed the daunting task of overseeing the country's transport, infrastructure and planning policies.

The minister inherits a Planning Authority accused of bowing to its political masters, a country choked by traffic and a seemingly impossible Labour Party pledge to resurface all of Malta's roads in just seven years.

In this Times Talk interview, Dr Borg says he is confidence about his team's ability to make good on campaign promises but also tells senior journalist Bertrand Borg that he needs time to settle into his new role before commenting on other political hot potatoes.

