Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 12:03 by

Valhmor Camilleri

Schembri joins Apollon Limassol

Andre Schembri will be playing in Cyprus after joining Apoel Limassol.

Malta striker Andre Schembri has agreed to join Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

The 31-year-old, who rescinded his contract with Boavista on Monday, has agreed personal terms with the Limassol side and put pen to paper on a two year contract.

For Schembri this will be his third spell in the Cypriot league having already been on the books of Omonia Nicosia between 2012 and 2014 and again between 2014 and 2016.

 

