Strong fleet for RMYC Dinghy Championships

Sailors jostling for position in the Optimist class.

The fourth round of the National Dinghy Championships, hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club, welcomed over a large number of Laser 4.7, RS Feva and Optimist sailors.

The sunshine and light winds experienced over the weekend were not the conditions crews were hoping for. Whilst Saturday’s weather enabled crews to compete in the full programme, Sunday’s programme had to be reduced to just one race when the wind dropped to just 3-4 knots.

Young sailors at the National Dinghy Championships.

A strong fleet of Optimist crews took part in three categories, Cadet, Senior and Beginners. All crews started together on the same line, racing three races on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Young Nico Drescher won the Cadet fleet. Drescher not only earned three top placings in his class but also overall in the Optimist Fleet. Ben Vassallo and Shawn Aquilina were second and third respectively.

The senior fleet’s first place went to Patrice Pace followed by Kain Gauci and Kristian Borg Nicolas.

Isaac Vassallo was the winner of beginner’s fleet followed by Jake Mallia. There was a tie for third place between Crispin Gauci Peresso and Timmy Vassallo which was broken in favour of Gauci Peresso who had a first placing in the first race.

The Laser 4.7 fleet saw five sailors on the start line on Saturday and four on Sunday with two races held each day.

Sailing was close with the first place going to Michael Amadori who dominated throughout, with three first places. Second was Robert Fenech Scerri who claimed one first and two second places.

In this Class a tie for third place between Lacey Aquilina and Daniele Micallef was broken in favour of Aquilina with Race Management having to resort to ‘Last Race’ tie breaker rule due to both sailors scoring equal placings.

The RS Feva Class fielded just one boat with young Rosie Durrant helming and Damaris Ambery as crew. Durrant and Ambery were racing for the first time, and although having to race with seasoned crews in the Laser 4.7s, both performed well and were satisfied with their performance.

Prize giving took place at the Royal Malta Yacht Club in front of crews’ families and friends and Club members.

“Although weather conditions were not in our favour, we still managed to give our sailors a great weekend of sailing,” Peter Dimech, RMYC Race Officer said.

“It was very positive to see new and young faces joining the fold – this is very encouraging for the growth of the sport.

“The club is also grateful towards the Race Management team and coaches, who were present throughout the weekend to ensure the smooth running of the event.”

The next Dinghy Regatta will take place between September 15 and 16.