Luxol edge City in pulsating decider to claim the title

Luxol players and officials celebrate after defeating Valletta in the decisive match to win the futsal league title. Photo: Joe Borg

The futsal season produced a dramatic finale on Friday night with the Gatorade Elite play-off decider between Luxol and Valletta, a clash that drew one of the largest crowds ever at the pavilion.

In the end, Luxol were declared winners of the championship, the second title in the club’s history, following a 7-5 win over outgoing champions Valletta.

This third play-off from the final series lived up to expectations.

In fact, the two sides produced attacking futsal and 12 goals with veteran Glenn Bonello sealing the title for Luxol in the dying seconds of the match.

Malta FA president Norman Darmanin Demajo and vice president Matthew Paris were among the spectators, adding further prestige to the occasion.

This season Luxol led the standings throughout the campaign. On Friday, they showed great character to hit back after finding themselves down on no fewer than three occasions.

The St Andrews outfit had Nicola Del Re, Carl Azzopardi, Matthew Attard and Giancarlo Sammut missing due to injuries.

Valletta, who had Denis di Maio suspended, came into this match on a high after extending the series to a decider following a dramatic victory in the second play-off final played a week before.

The Citizens started strongly as they opened the scoring on four minutes through Melvin Borg who hit home from close in.

But Luxol did not take long to draw level, thanks to Romanian international Emil Raducu who hammered home the equaliser.

Valletta still looked the most composed side at that early juncture and Rodrigo Ticz Patricio was on the right spot to put the Citizens ahead only for Luxol to weather the storm and go into the break all-square at 2-2 with a fine Bonello goal.

The match maintained its high tempo in the second half and in no time Valletta were again in front as the league’s top scorer – Raphinha – hit the target to make it 3-2.

But Luxol were a different team after opting for a time-out.

They turned the tables on their opponents, scoring three goals in the process through Celino Alves, Mark Zammit and Dejan Bizjak.

Patricio pulled one back for Valletta setting up a pulsating last couple of minutes with the crowd now all on their feet.

Mark Zammit extended Luxol’s lead to 6-4 but an own goal by Raducu kept Valletta hoping.

However, their aspirations were dashed when Bonello struck the hammer-blow after chipping over the City keeper.

Once the celebrations were over, Darmanin Demajo presented the winners’ trophy to the Luxol players.