Michelangelo on the big screen

The ceiling of the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

To coincide with a new exhibition opening at the National Gallery of London, Eden Cinemas is bringing one of the greatest artists of the Renaissance, Michelangelo, to the big screen.

Spanning his 89 years, Michelangelo – Love and Death takes a cinematic journey from the print and drawing rooms of Europe, through the great chapels and museums of Florence, Rome and the Vatican to explore the artist’s tempestuous life. It goes in search of a greater understanding of this most charismatic figure, his relationship with his contemporaries and his immense artistic practice that included painting, sculpture and architecture.

The Creation of Adam at the Sistine Chapel (1508-1512).

Among the works explored are the universally adored David in Florence, the Sistine Chapel in Rome and the Manchester Madonna (today at the National Gallery).

Watching this exhibition in Eden Cinemas’ multipurpose theatre will allow the audience to immerse themselves into Michelangelo’s extraordinary works and go into the heart of just who was this tempestuous, passionate giant of art history.

Michelangelo – Love and Death is showing today at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s at 8.45pm. For more information and to book yor tickets, visit edencinemas.com.mt or call on 2371 0400. Patrons are invited to attend at 7.30pm for a complimentary glass of wine and to witness the works of local artist leMakoo, being exhibited today only.