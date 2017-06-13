Italian folk music

Pierangelo Tamiozzo is responsible for the musical and folklore section of the Cimbrian Cultural Institute of Roana.

The presence of Germanic-speaking communities in Italy was discovered in the 14th century by Italian humanists, who associated them with the Cimbri who arrived in the region in the second century BC.

Being faced with Italian on a daily basis, Cimbrian, the language spoken by such communities, has throughout the years become deemed as an endangered language, albeit still spoken in some areas of Veneto and Trentino, northeastern Italy.

Guitar teacher, songwriter and composer, Pierangelo Tamiozzo will today speak about such a language and the Cimbri people in his presentation Il cimbro: lingua, cultura, tradizioni at the Italian Cultural Insitute.

Tamiozzo has held several solo, duo or quartet concerts, mainly in Veneto, but also in other parts of Italy and abroad. He is responsible for the musical and folklore section of the Cimbrian Cultural Institute of Roana.

For the cultural institute, and with the contribution of the Veneto region, he has published, among other works, two CDs containing traditional songs, songs for Mass in Cimbrian, a DVD on a Cimbrian legend and De zeelighen baiblen, a volume of Canti Cimbri.

Following the presentation, Tamiozzo will be available for a question-and-answer session, courtesy of Elena Napoli, a representative of Club Malta Italian Sommelier Association.

The presentation will be held today at 6.30pm at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.iicvalletta.esteri.it/iic_lavalletta/it/.