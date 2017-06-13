Announcements

ABELA. On June 8, CHRISTOPHER PAUL (Chris) of Rabat, aged 28, passed away tragically in a traffic accident, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Jessica, his parents Paul and Simone, née Frendo, his wife’s parents John and Angela Grima, his sisters Angele and Michelle, his sister-in-law Samantha and her husband David, his grandmother Carmen Abela, his uncles and aunts, his cousins and their spouses, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 13, at 3pm for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On June 12, at St Catherine Home, Attard, MARY, née Pisani, widow of Dr Joseph Azzopardi, aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Cecilia and her husband Anton A Rashidi, Lizette, widow of Philip Said Pullicino, and Marie Therese and her husband Dennis Vella, her grandchildren Lara, Yasmin, Daniel, Mireille, Isabelle, Maria, Veronica and Martika, her 11 great-grandchildren, her brothers and sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14, at 8am at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the sisters, carers and staff at St Catherine Home for their continuous dedication and support.

GATT. On June 12, ROBERT, aged 39, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Ingrid, nèe Mamo, and his dear son Thomas, his parents Danny and Maria Gatt, his brother Dr Edward Gatt LLD and his wife Nadine, his nephews Giuseppe and Gianni, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, Thursday, June 15, at 8.30am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Special thanks to doctors and Staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – ANTONIA, former teacher, Rabat Primary School. In loving memory of a dear aunt on the first anniversary of her death. Rest in peace. Marguerite and David Fuller and family.

GINGELL LITTLEJOHN – AIDA. Loving memories of a dear mother and grandmother, being the 25th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

LOCHTENBERG – FIONA, née Borda. On the third anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and missed by her husband Mark, her son Jan, her daughters Jessica and Faye Purdon, her grandsons Jasper and Finn, her mother, father, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

PARNIS ENGLAND – JOHN. In treasured memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today the 13th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed, always remembered with love and gratitude by his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.

PAVIA – MARIO. Cherished memories of my beloved son, 29 years since you were unexpectedly taken from us. We miss you so much, you are always in our hearts and prayers. Your mama, your siblings Marco, Marisa, Mariella and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI – MARIE, née D’Agata. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, today the 40th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Barbara, Victoria and Anthony. Always in our thoughts and prayers. We will always love you, mum.

SULLIVAN – VINCENT. A dear husband, father and grandfather, on his 12th anniversary. May he rest in eternal peace. Monica, Kevin, Trevor, Marica and Elizabeth and all the family.

TOLEDO – CARMEN. In loving memory on the 11th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love, Marian and Bob.