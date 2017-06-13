Spanish firm makes eerily realistic human, alien babies
Want a doll that looks, moves and feels almost exactly like a newborn? Or how about a baby Avatar, or a half human-half piglet?
The whole range was on display at a trade fair in Bilbao, northern Spain showcasing "Reborn Babies" made by Spanish company Babyclon, one of a small number of firms worldwide that cater to a particular subculture of collectors who value the dolls' unsettling realism.
Some of the basic silicone dolls cost almost €600, while high-end models equipped with motors that make the doll appear to breathe or suck on a pacifier cost nearly €5,000.
As well as human babies, and ones that look like the blue aliens from the film "Avatar", the company makes baby chimpanzees, tiny mermaids and infants with elf-style pointed ears.
