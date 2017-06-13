Today's front pages

The following are the stories making the newspapers' front pages.

Times of Malta reports that in election week, development permits issued by Mepa doubled.

The Malta Independent says the gay marriage bill will also see progress for heterosexual couples. As previously announced, husbands will be able to take wife's surname.

L-orizzont discusses the results of the general election, particularly the votes for women.

In-Nazzjon complains of vindictive transfers in the police force.