Nationalist candidate wakes up to deflated tyres and scratched car

PN candidate Charlot Cassar reacted to the vandalism of his car by saying such acts led nowhere and only created hostility.

A Nationalist candidate who had his car scratched and tyres deflated has warned the perpetrators that such acts of vandalism lead nowhere.

Charlot Cassar, who contested the election on the Nationalist Party ticket in Fgura, found two of his car tyres deflated yesterday morning.

The tyre valves were damaged and Mr Cassar could not reinflate the tyres.

The mudguard of one of the front wheels was also scratched.

Mr Cassar told the Times of Malta that despite the timing of the vandalism, he could not say the motive was political.

Speaking about vandalism in general, he said such acts led nowhere and did not get any message across. All they did was create a hostile mood.

Those who had expressed different opinions over the past few weeks had all acted for the same goal – the common good, he said.

The incident has been reported to the police.

It follows an arson attack last week on Labour candidate Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando’s dental clinic in Żebbuġ. No one was hurt, and festa enthusiasts who were close by used extinguishers to put the fire out.