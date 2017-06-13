Advert
Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 11:08

Drug mule stopped in Pozzallo while heading for Malta

An Italian man has been arrested in Pozallo while heading for Malta carrying 15kg of cannabis resin.

The arrest was made just before the man boarded the catamaran.

Policemen searched the man after he acted nervously and was confused when questioned. 

The drug was found in a hidden compartment in his luggage. It is estimated to have been worth €150,000.

