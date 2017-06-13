Car, clothing, tiles and drinks feature in Customs auction

A considerable number of clothing items as well as a car, a dinghy, drinks and tiles will be among items to be auctioned by the Customs Department.

The items include a VW Bora car, a large dinghy, two aquariums, 60 boxes of shirts, 16,128 pairs of shoes, 48,000 pieces of underwear; 230 plastic coolers, 24,900 CD plastic cases; 115 pallets of ceramic tiles; 2,567 bottles of alcohol, 18,864 bottles of wine and 21,600 wine glasses.

Viewing is open at Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa from Monday to Thursday between 8am and noon and 12.30pm and 3.30pm, and Friday June 23 between 8am and noon.

Further information is available on telephone numbers 21236125 or 25685167.

Bids will be received up to Friday June 23 at noon on the appropriate form which can be collected from Newport Bonded Stores.