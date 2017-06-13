It is really enigmatic that Joseph Muscat should declare thathe will step down after this stint in Parliament.

He has won two elections with such unheard-of majorities; he has managed to wonderfully exploit the strong economic Maltese condition inherited from the Gonzi administration; so far, he has managed to ward off the Panama thing and, I feel, he hopes the matter will be quietly watered down; he has favourable winds in his sails and, yet, he says that this will be his last session. I just cannot understand it.

People with a foul tongue have drawn own conclusions but they too cannot be believed.

So, I again ask, why is Muscat telling us that he is no longer interested in politics?

Perhaps somebody can throw some light.

Eddy Privitera, perhaps.