Busuttil’s legacy

In 2013, the Nationalist Party was accused of abusing incumbency and Labour was expected to be the only catalyst for change in terms of transparency, accountability and meritocracy.

The PL has not only failed to eradicate this practice but we now witness an abuse of incumbency galore, even throughout the brief electoral campaign with the handing out of jobs, promotions, permits and anything anyone could think of in response to calls from ministries to both Labour and Nationalist supporters. Could this have been the primary factor behind this unexpected election result?

A percentage of the people who received benefits over the last month had been deprived of what they expected or what was rightfully theirs for over four years.

However, as the title of this newspaper leader of June 8 suggested, it is now time to heal divisions. Will Prime Minister Joseph Muscat be the exemplary leader? Time will tell.

At the moment, things do not seem to be promising unless one tries to substitute clientelism with meritocracy and empowerment of the people to grasp opportunities with dignity in-stead of having to beg.

This is what Simon Busuttil stands for. His vision for this country is one where clean politics attract leaders who lead by example. If another PN leader is to be elected, the chosen one should have Busuttil’s statesmanship qualities.

Statesmanship is not mainly about votes but primarily about principles, integrity, truth and leading by moral authority.

Notwithstanding the result, the PN emerged richer thanks to Busuttil’s dynamic and honest leadership. Notwithstanding all its defects, the PN’s great achievements for this country cannot be erased and Busuttil is a part of it all.

Busuttil leaves a legacy of being a symbol of a lifestyle based on principles and values, the cornerstone of a good quality of life and a thriving economy.