Uvario first in major Premier final

Five finals, for French trotters only, were included in the card of Sunday afternoon’s 27th meeting of the season.

These championships were organised by the Malta Racing Club in collaboration with the French association Le Trot and the betting company Izibet.

Twelve trotters lined up for the Prix De Vincennes Premier Class race.

Charles Debono upped its pace with Uvario from the inside midway through the final straight and this French nine-year-old trotter secured its first win of the season by half length from Rififi Nonantais (Noel Baldacchino) and Unrefundable (Anton Cassar).

Royal De Vaiges (David Ellul) was fourth.

Uvario clocked an average time of 1.15” per kilometre.

The other finals during yesterday’s meeting were the Prix d’Enghien for class Gold trotters, the Prix De Cabourg for class Silver trotters, the Prix De Cagnes Sur Mer for class Bronze trotters and the Prix De Caen for class Copper trotters.

In the class Gold final, it was Topo De Bassiere (Carmelo Farrugia) which sealed its first win in Malta after sustaining the challenge of favourite Tempo Boy (Clint Vassallo) midway through the final straight.

Tornado de Talonay (Carl Caruana) and Supreme de Corday (Rodney Gatt) ended in third and fourth place respectively.

Another trotter which broke its duck in Malta was Tango d’Ostal in the class Silver final.

Driven by one of its owners, Ramon Briffa, Tango d’Ostal managed to overtake favourite Quipson (Rodney Gatt) only 100 metres from the finishing line.

Unica Des Chaliers (Noel Baldacchino) and Sillon Du Breuil (Michael Ellul) also obtained a good placing.

In the class Bronze final, there was a keen tussle in the final metres between Voila Dry (Ivan Bilocca) and Roc Magister (Kirsten Axisa).

Eventually it was the former which took its third win of the season with Querby Du Gite (Nathaniel Barbara) and Roff Gy (Noel Baldacchino) finishing third and fourth respectively.

In the Prix De Caen final for class Copper trotters, Andrew Farrugia put Celebre Sublignais in front midway through the distance to gain its first win in Malta from Belle Ludoise (Dolan Casha) and Bolide Boy Honey (Jesmar Gafa).

Duc d’Haufor (Redent Magro) finished fourth.

The winners

Race 1. Class Copper – Nimbus Bjerregard (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.18.7”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Knockout Molar (Charles Camilleri) – 1.18.7”

Race 3. Class Silver – Alice The Trotter (Andrew Farrugia) – 1.17.3”

Race 4. Class Silver – Ultra Nico (Redeemer Vella) – 1.18.9”

Race 5. Prix De Caen final, Class Copper – Celebre Sublignais (Andrew Farrugia) – 1.18.2”

Race 6. Prix De Vincennes final, Class Premier – Uvario (Charles Debono) – 1.15”

Race 7. Prix d’Enghien final,Class Gold – Topo De Bassiere (Carmelo Farrugia) – 1.15.2”

Race 8. Prix De Cabourg final, Class Silver – Tango d’Ostal (Ramon Briffa) – 1.17.5”

Race 9. Prix De Cagnes Sur Mer final, Class Bronze. Voila Dry (Ivan Bilocca) – 1.16.9”