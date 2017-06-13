Ventura calls for patience ahead ofSpain showdown

Giampiero Ventura hopes Italy have learned that trying to “overdo it” gets you nowhere as the Azzurri turn their thoughts towards September’s World Cup qualifying showdown with Group G leaders Spain.

Ventura’s men raced out of the blocks in Sunday night’s home match against lowly Liechtenstein, but their frenzied approach yielded only one first-half goal, with Lorenzo Insigne opening the scoring with a stunning strike.

Changes were needed after the break and a more patient tactic ultimately wore Liechtenstein down and allowed Andrea Belotti, Eder, Federico Bernardeschi and Manolo Gabbiadini to make it 5-0 and put the game to bed.

Italy have 16 points after six games but so do their rivals Spain, who squeezed past Macedonia 2-1 to remain top thanks to a much healthier goal difference.

Ventura essentially started with four strikers in Udine but was not impressed with the number of missed chances as Italy tried to walk the ball into the net.

He told Eurosport: “The first half was a useful lesson as it taught us that overdoing it will not work. If we go into the Spain game with too much enthusiasm then we will risk losing ground in the group.

“Football is a game. The problem was not the number of opportunities as we created about seven or eight, but in the second half we were better.”

Insigne added: “We knew it would not be easy, when you’re playing in World Cup qualifiers there are no throwaway games.

“We did our best, the important thing was that we were able to win.

“Against Spain will be difficult, we’re playing on their turf, but with the right attitude we will get a good result.”