Sporting briefs

Terry: Aston Villa are interested in signing John Terry, Sky Sports said yesterday. The 36-year-old former Chelsea man is considering a number of offers and Villa hope he can be persuaded to see out his career with the Midlands side. Villa boss Steve Bruce played golf with Terry in the Algarve at the weekend, where they talked about the possibility of the former England skipper joining the Championship outfit, who hope to mount a promotion push next season.

Leyton Orient: A winding-up petition against Leyton Orient has been dismissed at a High Court hearing. Controversial owner Francesco Becchetti was given until Monday to pay off debts or sell the club following a previous hearing in March. A lawyer representing Orient told Registrar Sally Barber that all debts had been paid at a Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London and she dismissed all bids to have the club wound up.

World Cup: Iran became the second team to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia by claiming a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan last night. Goals from Sardar Azmoun in the 23rd minute and Mehdi Taremi in the 88th gave Iran a win that means they will finish in the top two places in Group A of Asia’s qualifying tournament. Brazil were the first team to qualify for the finals.

Hughes: Stoke manager Mark Hughes’ position is not under threat despite another disappointing end to the season. Hughes’ side won just two of their last 11 matches – mirroring an end-of-season slump in 2016 when they registered just one victory in their final 10 games – against a backdrop of growing fans’ frustration. “We felt he has done well for us since he’s been here and we don’t expect that to change,” chairman Peter Coates told Sky Sports.