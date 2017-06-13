Ramsey confident over Paneka against Serbia

Aaron Ramsey has revealed how he won the battle of minds with Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic over his Panenka penalty.

Ramsey netted from the spot in Wales’ 1-1 World Cup draw in Belgrade on Sunday night, taking a leaf out of the famous spot-kick book of Czechoslovakia great Antonin Panenka.

The Arsenal midfielder chipped the ball past Stojkovic in the 35th minute as the Serbia goalkeeper dived in to the opposite corner.

Amazingly, the penalty made famous by Panenka - the shoot-out winner in the 1976 European Championship final against West Germany - was scored at the same Belgrade stadium.

“I didn’t know, but that is quite a nice touch,” Ramsey said when told about the Panenka penalty, which was also scored at the same end of the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

“I felt calm, I felt confident in the situation. The keeper asked for the ball so I gave him the ball and he said, “I’m going to stay in the middle, you’re going to go down the middle.

“So I went in the right hand corner. Thankfully it went in.” Ramsey said his 12th Wales goal was the first Panenka penalty he had taken in his career.

“I knew what I was going to do before stepping up and taking it. I’m just happy it went in,” Ramsey said.

Asked about the consequences of missing in that fashion, he replied: “That is the risk you take.

“You know, I am out there to enjoy myself as well, and though it was a big occasion, a big moment in this qualification campaign, I felt calm and comfortable doing it.

“I’m gutted we couldn’t hold on to the win. But it is a good point in the end.”