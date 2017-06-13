Football news

Striker Emmanuel Adebayor has said his move to Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2016 was the “worst decision” of his career.

The 33-year-old former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur forward joined Palace on a six-moth loan spell in January last year and was released at the end of that season after scoring just once in 15 appearances.

“I had some great experiences in England in clubs who are among the best in the country,” Adebayor said.

“The only error that I made was to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2016. “I did it just to please my entourage, who were saying to me: ‘Manu, you have to start playing again!’ It was the worst decision of my career.”

Hart: City won’t price me out

England goalkeeper Joe Hart does not think Manchester City will hamper his chances of winning a move away from the Premier League club by putting a massive price tag on him, the 30-year-old has said.

Hart completed a year-long loan spell at Italian side Torino last season, making 36 appearances as the club finished ninth in Serie A.

Hart is looking for a permanent move away from the Etihad after being replaced by Claudio Bravo last season.

“I certainly don’t think they are going to try and price me out of a move,” he said.

“We’re going to work together, there’s no point in working against each other. There is no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine.”

Lafferty open to Azeri challenge

Kyle Lafferty has left the door open on a potential move to Azerbaijan champions Qarabag having just returned from international duty in Baku.

The 29-year-old striker came off the bench for Northern Ireland on Saturday when they beat the Azeris to strengthen their hold on second spot in their World Cup qualifying group.

“I heard about the fact they were supposedly interested in me but I haven’t heard anything more,” he said.

“Obviously I’ve spent a few days there and from what I’ve seen the city is fantastic and I was really impressed by the stadium.

“Who knows what could happen if Qarabag come in with an offer for me? I could be back playing my football in Baku.”

Silva completes Milan transfer

Milan have announced the signing of Andre Silva from Porto for an initial £33million.

The 21-year-old Portugal international underwent his medical with Milan yesterday before putting the finishing touches on his move.

The fee for the sought-after striker, who scored 21 goals for Porto last season, could end up rising to 40million euros (£35m), the Portuguese club said on their website.

That would take the Serie A club’s spending this summer beyond €100m, with €99m already spent on the transfer market so far.

Silva is Milan’s fourth signing of the summer as they continue their squad overhaul under new Chinese owners.

Solanke wins U-20 Golden Ball

Liverpool-bound striker Dominic Solanke was named Under-20 World Cup Golden Ball winner after his performances in England’s triumphant tournament.

Solanke, 19, scored four goals to help England clinch glory in South Korea, with Paul Simpson’s side beating Venezuela 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

Solanke was rewarded for his performances with the Golden Ball, joining Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Argentina legend Diego Maradona in winning the prize.

M’Boro the right job – Monk

New Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk believes the club “tick all the boxes” he was looking for and is targeting an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation.

Monk, who signed a three-year contract, said: “I became a manager out of a job and obviously I’m ambitious and want to be working and find that right challenge – that is something I have always wanted.

“Everything I wanted in terms of the challenge I wanted was clear with Middlesbrough.