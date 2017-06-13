Coutinho hopes to mark birthday with win in Australia

Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho tries to find a way past Gabriel Mercado, of Argentina.

Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho wants to mark the occasion of his birthday and debut as national team captain with a win against Australia in Melbourne.

The Liverpool playmaker turned 25 on the eve of today’s friendly at the MCG and, in the absence of Neymar, has been the focal point of much attention during the South Americans’ stay Down Under.

He has been handed the added responsibility of leading the side against the Socceroos and is keen to get his captaincy off to a good start.

“Winning the match is what I want for a (birthday) gift, it’s important for our preparation for the World Cup,” Coutinho, who could be deployed in the deeper role he excelled in for Liverpool towards the end of the season, told a press conference.

“It’s a huge responsibility for me (being the face of the team) but we divide this with all the players.

“The players are prepared for a competitive game with Australia. They have players of quality - they are strong, they are tall. It’s different from what we find in Europe.”

Coach Tite, who suffered the first defeat of his year-long tenure against Argentina, will make a number of changes for the match.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is out of the game with a broken eye socket and will be replaced by Diego Souza, with Chelsea defender David Luiz set to play a midfield holding role.

“I can think just about me, winning the matches and having a good record, but then someone doesn’t have an opportunity,” said Tite, whose side have already qualified for the World Cup.

“Even if we lose matches they know I’m watching them. I will make some mistakes but I’m trying to do it right.

“This is the time to give them the opportunities but when we arrive to the World Cup I will try to come up with one formal line-up to try and win the matches by giving organisation to the team.”