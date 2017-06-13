Stock Exchange targeting 10 listings on Prospects for 2017
Board and chairman reappointed
The SME-oriented Prospects market has already attracted four admissions, with another two applications being assessed – meaning the Malta Stock Exchange could have as many as 10 admissions by the end of the year, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said today.
Prof. Scicluna visited the Malta Stock Exchange – which forms part of his portfolio – to mark the re-appointment of the chairman and board of directors following the general election.
In the year ending 2016, the Malta Stock Exchange posted a record after tax net income of €2.53 million, a significant increase of 50 per cent, on the back of significant revenue growth and a decline in operating expenses.
A significant cost-cutting exercise was also initiated to reduce and manage spending, resulting in a decrease in operating expenses of 4.3 per cent in spite of wage costs and capital expenditures having increased.
Chairman Joe Portelli told the Times of Malta that the re-appointment meant the MSE could continue to implement the strategic plan for capital markets which it launched a few months ago.
