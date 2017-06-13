MSE Share Index climbs to 5-week high

The MSE Share Index extended yesterday’s gains by a minimal 0.08% to a fresh five-week high of 4,677.502 points as the 0.5% increase in the share price of MIA outweighed the declines registered in four other equities.

Meanwhile, another seven equities finished the day unchanged. Trading activity improved significantly reflecting increased volumes in MaltaPost, PG and BOV.

Four deals totalling 3,797 shares lifted the equity of Malta International Airport plc 0.5% higher to the €4.11 level. Last Thursday, MIA reported robust growth of +14.4% in the number of passenger movements during the month of May which is equivalent to an extra 12 commercial aircraft carrying a full load of 180 passengers every day.

On the other hand, PG plc retracted by 0.3% back to the €1.28 level after partially recovering from an intra-day low of €1.26 (-1.9%). A total of 124,524 shares traded.

Encouraging volumes were also registered in MaltaPost plc which dropped 1% to the €2.03 level across 80,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc and Mapfre Middlesea plc traded on trivial volumes. MPC shed 4.9% to the €0.503 level whilst Mapfre Middlesea fell by 1.5% back to the €1.95 level.

Another five equities – GO, IHI, RS2, BOV and HSBC – ended flat. GO plc retained the €3.49 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €3.371 (-3.4%). Only 4,000 shares traded today.

A single deal of just 800 shares left the equity of International Hotel Investments plc unchanged at the €0.62 level. This morning, IHI held its Annual General Meeting during which shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda.

RS2 Software plc also traded unchanged at the €1.55 level across 51,600 shares. RS2 is due to hold its AGM on June 20.

In the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc (45,872 shares) and HSBC Bank Malta plc (16,737 shares) maintained the €2.189 and €2.08 levels respectively. The Board of Directors of HSBC is scheduled to meet on July 31 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the half-year ending June 30, 2017. The Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

Likewise, Lombard Bank Malta plc held on to the €2.30 level on two deals totalling 13,772 shares.

Malita Investments plc maintained the €0.74 level after hitting an intra-day high of €0.755 on volumes totalling 16,630 shares.

The RF MGS Index stayed close to its five-month high today as it eased by a mere 0.02% to 1,132.533 points. Eurozone sovereign yields trended slightly higher today as an index gauging the level of economic sentiment in the single currency area advanced more than expected to the highest level since September 2015. On the other hand, another index which tracks the changes in prices of goods sold by wholesalers in Germany disappointed. Meanwhile, inflation in Spain for the month of May matched forecasts.

