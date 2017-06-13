Watch: Terrace fields in Peru (ARTE)
Discover what's behind this perfect ecological system
In the Peruvian Andes, the Cañete River flows in the middle of the valley. Near its source, terraced crops extend as far as the eye can see. An extensive irrigation system keeps the fields watered.
For the first time, a team filmed this region and its inhabitants.
