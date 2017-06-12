Advert
Trump's travel ban blocked yet again

Second US appeals court upholds ban

A second US appeals court today ruled against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority countries, largely upholding a lower court's decision.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was reviewed a March ruling by a Hawaii-based federal judge that blocked parts of Trump's order. The ruling came after a separate court, the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals, on May 25 upheld a Maryland judge's ruling blocking parts of the order.

The Trump administration on June 1 asked the US Supreme Court to block the Hawaii and Richmond rulings and revive the ban.

