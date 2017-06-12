China Eastern flight lands safely in Sydney after engine problem
A China Eastern flight bound for Shanghai was forced to turn back to Sydney due to a mid-air emergency involving an engine problem overnight, a spokeswoman for the airline said.
The plane, reported by Australian media to be an Airbus A330, landed without incident and there were no injuries, said Kathy Zhang, a general manager at China Eastern Airlines.
Photographs published by several Australian media outlets showed a large gash in the casing of the plane's left engine.
The Australia Transport Safety Bureau said it was investigating the incident.
