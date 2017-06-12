Advert
Monday, June 12, 2017, 00:00

TCK Junior Open

Tennis Club Kordin will be hosting the Junior Open Tournament between July 31 and August 11.

The annual tournament will again be sponsored by Wilson through their agent in Malta, Gordon Asciak.

All young players who are interested in the sport and seeking to join the competition are encouraged to participate in the tournament.

The Junior Open will feature several age group categories, starting from U-10 up to U-18.

All sections will carry computer rankings with the exception of the U-10s.

The draws of the tournament will be made at the club on July 9 under the supervision of the Malta Tennis Federation tournament director.

Application forms can be collected from the Tennis Club Kordin or other leading clubs around the island.

