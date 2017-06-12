Kinder+Sport event at Marsa SC

A young participant at the Kinder+Sport tournament.

Earlier this month, children from different tennis schools across the country joined the fun for the first stage of the Kinder+Sport tournament which was hosted by the Malta Tennis Federation, with the support of Kinder Ferrero, at the Marsa Sports Club.

Kinder+Sport project is aimed at instilling core values such as trust, integration, friendship and respect in the future generation.

The tournament saw over 30 participants placed in groups according to age which ranged between 10 and 16.

This made the event a success as most the competition was mostly balanced and played in the spirit of fair play.

The matches were unique as they were played without umpires with the young players having the possibility to enjoy themselves and give their very best guided by a highly-educational fairness code.

The Kinder+Sport circuit consists of a number of tournaments being held in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Israel, Luxembourg, Monaco, Hungary and Malta.

The overall winners will be determined in the final tournament to be staged in Rome bet-ween August 20 and 25.

“The Kinder+Sport tournament in Malta has been a resounding success,” Robert Tarpey, coordinator of the programme, said.

“To see such levels of enthusiasm from everyone involved is encouraging. Through Kinder Ferrero and the Italian Tennis Federation we are able to continue enjoying this eagerness of children to play the game.”

Malta will host a second Kinder+Sport event at the Pembroke Tennis Club between July 3 and 9. On the occasion, the overall Maltese winners will be decided.

For more information one can send an email to [email protected].

Category winners

U-10: Dwayne L. Pullicino and Emma Montebello.

U-11: Jake Bonello, Elena Ondobo.

U-12: Forbes Hollingsworth, Elena Ondobo.

U-13: Alex Degabriele, Maya Glumac.

U-14: Matthew Griscti.

U-16: Matthew Griscti and Krysta Dimech.