Advert
Monday, June 12, 2017, 15:32 by

Valhmor Camilleri

Schembri leaves Boavista

Andre Schembri parted ways with Boavista.

Andre Schembri parted ways with Boavista.

Andre Schembri has left Portuguese side Boavista.

The Malta striker, who joined the Primeira Liga side at the start of the season, has held talks with the Portuguese side and asked them to rescind his contract due to personal reasons.

Boavista reached an agreement to let Schembri go and the former Omonia Nicosia striker is free to seek a new club for next season.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Kane silences Scotland's celebration...

  2. Insigne masterpiece sets up Italy win...

  3. Oh no, not another Pep…

  4. Malta lose 2-0 in Slovenia

  5. Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win...

  6. Italy hoping to hit goal-trail against...

  7. Man. United agree fee for defender Lindelof

  8. Hamilton wins in Canada for sixth time

  9. More to come from Argentina, says Sampaoli

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed