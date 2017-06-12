Schembri leaves Boavista
Andre Schembri has left Portuguese side Boavista.
The Malta striker, who joined the Primeira Liga side at the start of the season, has held talks with the Portuguese side and asked them to rescind his contract due to personal reasons.
Boavista reached an agreement to let Schembri go and the former Omonia Nicosia striker is free to seek a new club for next season.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.