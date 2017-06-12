Podium finish for Big Star at 151 Miglia race

Big Star rides the waves during the 151 Miglia race.

For the second consecutive year, Maltese boat Big Star placed third in the prestigious 151 Miglia race, hosted recently by the yacht clubs of Pisa, Livorno and Punta Ala.

The 151-nautical mile race is one of the top Italian races in the Mediterranean and starts from Livorno before taking the fleet to a rounding mark in Pisa, proceeds to the Giraglia rock on the northern tip of Corsica, followed by Napoleon’s retirement home – the picturesque island of Elba – past the mainland islands of Formiche di Grosseto and finally back north at Punta Ala.

A total of 190 boats were at the starting line of this year’s race and Big Star was among the 60 competing in the IRC class race.

The crew was formed of Sandro Musu, David Pizzuto, Mark Vassallo, Gareth Grech and Dmitry Kondratyev, all with past experience of the Rolex Middle Sea Race under their belt.

Musu and Pizzuto benefit from a reasonable knowledge of the race course, having been sailing Big Star in the same region for the past 18 months.

The Big Star crew was off to a commendable start, which is no easy feat with so many boats jockeying for position to cross the line ahead of the rest and at maximum speed.

The Grand Soleil 45 racing boat headed towards Pisa and, after rounding the marks, the crew decided to head south instead of west in search of the incoming southerly shift that was forecast earlier in the day.

Once the winds shifted, the crew tacked towards the next mark, the famous Giraglia rock.

The mark at the northern tip of Corsica was rounded on a beautiful, starry first night and the only boats ahead were the much larger contenders in the fleet.

Looking astern, the Big Star sailors could notice that most of the 150 boats behind were all aiming at them with red and green lights reflecting on calm waters.

But, the Big Star crew strategy of light weather tactics paid off and, having gone further south initially, gave them an edge on the rest of the fleet.

Tactical game

A long, tactical chess game ensued on the itinerary to Elba as the the Big Star crew tacked on every wind shift until reaching the Formiche di Grosseto islands.

This is where Big Star made its largest gains.

The wind was forecast to turn right towards the south west. Up came the huge Asymmetric spinnaker and the crew sailed a ‘banana course’ towards the next mark, gaining two positions on the leaderboard, also beating their main rivals by sailing a deeper, but faster, course.

Big Star rounded Grosseto and headed towards Punta Ala to finish the race at 18:00, in just over 26 hours. That meant a creditable third placing overall.