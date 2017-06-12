Advert
Monday, June 12, 2017, 14:34

Symposium to discuss radicalisation in prison

Photo: Shutterstock

A symposium to be held tomorrow will take a closer look at the issue of radicalisation in prison as well as what can be done to prevent it. 

As a place of confinement hosting a vulnerable and often young population, the prison is a locus for radicalisation. It is thus crucial to include the prison and prisoners in prevention and education efforts.

The four-hour event is being organised by the University's department of criminology and will take place at the University residences in Lija from 9am to noon, tomorrow June 13. 

The symposium is organised as part of SERA (Secularism and Radicalisation in Prison), a project partly financed by Erasmus+. 

If you would like to register to attend the event, send an email to [email protected].

