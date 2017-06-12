Symposium to discuss radicalisation in prison
A symposium to be held tomorrow will take a closer look at the issue of radicalisation in prison as well as what can be done to prevent it.
As a place of confinement hosting a vulnerable and often young population, the prison is a locus for radicalisation. It is thus crucial to include the prison and prisoners in prevention and education efforts.
The four-hour event is being organised by the University's department of criminology and will take place at the University residences in Lija from 9am to noon, tomorrow June 13.
The symposium is organised as part of SERA (Secularism and Radicalisation in Prison), a project partly financed by Erasmus+.
If you would like to register to attend the event, send an email to [email protected].
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.