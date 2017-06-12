Urban String Quartet

This evening at St George’s Basilica, Victoria International Arts Festival will present the Urban String Quartet from Paris in a concert of works entitled American Strings which will include the famous Samuel Barber Quartet in B Minor Op. 11 and Antonin Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12, Op. 96.

Tomorrow, Norway’s prizewinner of this year’s National Competition for Youths, violinist Kitiara Braune, accompanied by Tom Armitage, will perform works by Bloch, Beethoven, Wieniawski, and others.

On Wednesday, June 14, Venetian pianist Gabriele Vianello will give a recital of works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms. These two concerts will be at the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia.

Entrance to all concerts is free. VIAF is sponsored by GCSP within Arts Council Malta.

www.viaf.org.mt