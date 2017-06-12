Tuesday Talks: A Journey Through Maltese Saudade

“In the past, religious painting provided a link between sensibility and the mystery of God, but now the link is with Nature.” – Victor Pasmore (The Artist’s Eye, 1990).

Sparked by the uncertain future of Dar Ġamri, which served as the permanent home of Victor and Wendy Pasmore for over 30 years, tomorrow’s talk will take a different spin and focus on that “melancholic longing for an absent something... for an object of longing that might never return.”

Environmentalist and environmental health specialist, John Paul Cauchi, will lead the audience through this Journey of Maltese Saudade which considers the landscapes of the past, the struggles of the present, and the promise and hopes for the future. The lecture is at Victor Pasmore Gallery (Annexe Central Bank of Malta, Valletta) tomorrow at 6.30pm. Admission is free.

For more information send an e-mail to: [email protected]

Note: The Victor Pasmore Gallery is managed by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Malta, the Victor Pasmore Foundation and Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum, and is endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation.