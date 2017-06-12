The nature of metal, sculpture and jewellery

Mario Cordina - Turbine Grouper detail

Jackie Roberts -Visible Graffiti

This unusual exploration of art in metal by three Gozo designer/makers has been so well received that the exhibition has been extended until Sunday, July 2.

The Metal artists Jackie Roberts and Mario Cordina and jeweller Rachel Robinson each demonstrate a unique approach to the theme.

The exhibition has over 40 pieces of work including original 2D & 3D sculpture hand-crafted in mild steel, copper and brass; some incorporating repurposed scrap metal and a collection of designer jewellery in sterling silver.

Mostly inspired by the landscape – flora and fauna – culture and environment of the Maltese islands their work demonstrates the contemporary artistic use of traditional design and craft skills while exploring the essential nature of various metals.

The exhibition runs at Il-Ħagar – Heart of Gozo Museum & Cultural Centre, until July 2. It is open from 9am till 5pm daily. Admission free. For further information contact Ms Roberts on 7956 2753 or send her an e-mail: [email protected].