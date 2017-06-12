Announcements

ABELA. On June 8, CHRISTOPHER PAUL (Chris) of Rabat, aged 28, passed away tragically in a traffic incident, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Jessica, his parents Paul and Simone, née Frendo, his wife’s parents John and Angela Grima, his sisters Angele and Michelle, his sister-in-law Samantha and her husband David, his grandmother Carmen Abela, his uncles and aunts, his cousins and their spouses, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13, at 3pm for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRADFORD. On June 5, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, DENIS HUGH, passed away peacefully, aged 91. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Angela, his sister-in-law Sue, his niece Lesley and her husband Jan, his nephew Stephen and his wife Eleanor, his step-daughter Caroline, their respective families, other relatives and friends in Malta and the United Kingdom. A funeral service will be held at Ta’ Xbiex Marina by the yacht club, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13, at 10am, followed by burial at sea as per his wishes. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On June 10, VINCENT, widower of Josephine, of Balzan, aged 71, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Maria (member of M.U.S.E.U.M. Society), Stephen and his wife Sharon, Nicholas and his wife Claudia, grandchildren Nadine, Matthew, Martina and Ema, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13, at 2pm for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

HYZLER. Today being the trigesima die since the death of Josephine Hyzler. Holy Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at 6pm at Ursuline Sisters Creche, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.