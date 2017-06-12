Watch: Wartime Spitfire aircraft crashes in air show
A wartime Spitfire aircraft painted in D-Day landings colours, crashed on take-off during an airshow in France.
The fighter aircraft flipped over when its propeller hit the ground.
It, fortunately, did not catch fire and onlookers rushed onto the runway to lift the plane to release the injured pilot who was trapped underneath.
A woman was slightly injured after having been hit by pieces of the aircraft.
