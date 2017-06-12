Vandals destroy olive grove in Mellieħa

Trees were chopped down. Photo: BirdLife Malta

Vandals snuck into a Mellieħa Foresta 2000 site on Friday night and chopped down 36 olive trees planted more than eight years ago, BirdLife Malta said today.

The trees are believed to have been cut down using an electric saw, which BirdLife Malta said suggested the attack was planned. The young trees had been donated by Din L-Art Ħelwa.

The public site has suffered similar acts of vandalism in the past.

In September 2004 around 100 trees were uprooted and damaged at the reserve, along with fencing and signs. Two years later, officials reported three separate arson attempts in a three-month span.

In 2007, 3,000 trees were cut down overnight while in April 2010 a further 104 trees were damaged. Three hunters were found guilty and fined more than €1,000 each on appeal for the latter incident.

Damages from this latest act of vandalismhave been estimated at around €3,600, BirdLife Malta said in a statement.

Vandalised olive trees can be seen on the ground. Photo: Birdlife Malta

The organisation said that while the attack was "clearly an attempt to hinder BirdLife Malta’s work," it was the general public which was harmed.

BirdLife called the incident "an attack on society and the common good, causing substantial damage to a site of local environmental importance which is home to a variety of diverse flora and fauna."

Police have been informed, the organisation said.